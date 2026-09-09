BanglaFact identifies 5 people allegedly involved in Badhon attack in Italy

Shepol Mahmud Biplob, Monirul Howladar, Masum Khalashe, Elias Miah and Md Altaf Pahar (clockwise), who BanglaFact identified as allegedly involved in the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Italy. Photo: TBS Collage

BanglaFact, the fact-checking and media research team of the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), has identified five people allegedly involved in the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Italy yesterday (8 September).

The five were identified as Shepol Mahmud Biplob, Monirul Howladar, Md Altaf Pahar, Elias Miah and Masum Khalashe.

BanglaFact said it identified the individuals by analysing videos of the incident and found that they were active in the banned Awami League and Chhatra League politics in Italy.

Badhon, who is in Italy to attend the Venice International Film Festival, was harassed and physically assaulted while out with her brother yesterday (8 September).

Videos of the incident later circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions in Bangladesh and abroad.

BanglaFact regularly conducts fact-checking, media research and analysis to help ensure accurate information reaches the public.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/banglafact-identifies-5-people-allegedly-involved-badhon-attack-italy-1537726