Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai; Wangchuk warns of hunger strike

Actor Imran Khan has been detained in Mumbai today, 10 October 2026. Photo: Raju Shinde/HT

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained in Mumbai today (10 October) during a solidarity protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned demonstration in Delhi, while climate activist Sonam Wangchuk threatened to begin a hunger strike if the party’s detained leaders were not released by Sunday (11 October), Hindustan Times reported.

Imran was detained at August Kranti Maidan, where protesters had gathered to express solidarity with the CJP’s planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mumbai Police said the organisers had not obtained permission for the protest, adding that demonstrations were permitted only at Azad Maidan under Bombay High Court directions.

CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the police seeking permission but received no response.

In Delhi, police detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka ahead of the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The party had called for Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Authorities deployed security personnel and erected barricades across parts of the capital to prevent the rally from taking place.

Wangchuk warned that he would begin a hunger strike if the detained CJP leaders were not released by Sunday, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, CJP organisational in-charge Ajinkya Shinde said he would lead the movement following Dipke’s detention.

In a prerecorded video made in anticipation of a possible arrest, Dipke urged supporters to follow Shinde’s leadership and continue the party’s activities.

The protests in Mumbai and Delhi came amid mounting opposition to the Election Commission’s handling of electoral roll revisions.

The commission has faced allegations of bias in the process, which it has rejected.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/actor-imran-khan-detained-mumbai-wangchuk-warns-hunger-strike-1568396