‘We won’t back down,’ Rahul Gandhi warns Modi govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has vowed to continue the Opposition’s campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, declaring that arrests and large-scale police deployments would not deter the movement.

“We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need,” Gandhi wrote on X today (10 October).

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he had been challenging Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for more than a decade and understood their political tactics, reports News18.

“I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent – inside out, like the back of my hand,” he said.

Gandhi challenges govt over police action

Gandhi accused the government of relying on law enforcement to suppress political opposition and warned that detaining leaders and young protesters would not force the movement to retreat.

“Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all,” he said.

He vowed to defend the Constitution and what he described as the voice of the Indian people.

“We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again,” Gandhi said.

Backs young protesters

Addressing young people taking part in the demonstrations, Gandhi expressed support for their protests and said the Opposition would continue to stand alongside them.

“Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated,” he added.

Protests over electoral roll revision

Gandhi’s remarks came as Delhi witnessed heightened security and detentions surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned demonstration on 10 October demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

More than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital, according to reports.

The Opposition has continued to raise allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission, however, has defended its procedures, saying its decisions comply with established legal processes.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/we-wont-back-down-rahul-gandhi-warns-modi-govt-1568426