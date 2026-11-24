Nearly 100 Grameen Bank branches across Bangladesh have been targeted in near-daily petrol bomb attacks since the beginning of November, accompanied by “Joy Bangla” slogans, Prof Muhammad Yunus said yesterday.

In a statement published on the Yunus Centre’s Facebook page, the former chief adviser of the interim government called for greater pressure to end the attacks and bring those responsible to justice.

“In recent days, Bangladesh is witnessing a calculated campaign of arson and terror. Local media report that suspected activists of the activity-banned Awami League are responsible. My own home in Chattogram was among the targets. It is where I began the work that grew into Grameen Bank, and where two of my younger brothers live with their families.

“Unbelievably shocking is the systematic assault on Grameen Bank itself. It is a globally respected bank of the poor, owned by poor women. The Nobel Committee recognised it with the Nobel Peace Prize 20 years ago. This year, the bank and the country mark 50 years since its founding and 20 years since that prize.”

The statement said the Grameen microcredit model has been replicated worldwide, offering women a path out of poverty, economic independence and opportunities to educate their children.

Yunus further said that nearly 100 branches had been attacked with petrol bombs since early November, with “Joy Bangla” slogans accompanying the attacks. “The pattern suggested the perpetrators were acting on orders from higher-ups, targeting a bank owned by poor women who depend on its loans to run businesses and receive dividends from its profits,” he said, adding that the attacks had shocked the world.

The bank has formally sought stronger security from the home ministry. “The request covers its 11 million owners, its dedicated staff and its records, so that services to poor women continue without interruption,” the statement said.

Yunus also urged international supporters of Grameen Bank to intervene and “help bring sanity to those planning and executing these attacks at the highest level”.

“An attack on Grameen Bank branches is not merely an assault on a pioneering global institution. It is a direct attack on the collective efforts of the international community to end poverty and bring dignity to tens of millions of people.”

He appealed to all to speak out against the perpetrators, saying, “We must protect Grameen Bank, the bank of the poor women.”

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/joy-bangla-slogan-chanted-during-grameen-bank-attacks-4331741