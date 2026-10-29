Spinners strike between rain and bad light as West Indies reach 134-4 in Mirpur

West Indies batter John Campbell plays a stroke on his way to a brisk fifty against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh spinners took three wickets in quick succession after a rain and bad-light interruption, but bad light brought the second day of the first Test to an early close with the West Indies on 134 for four at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (29 October).

West Indies trail Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 272 by 138 runs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 43 and Justin Greaves on 15 at stumps as only 71.4 overs were bowled today, after 74 on the opening day.

Bad light forced an early tea with West Indies on 89 for one in 27 overs, and rain began during the break. About an hour was lost before the third session started.

Bangladesh struck soon after the restart. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had opener John Campbell caught at slip by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 54, with West Indies on 95.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam then took two wickets in a wicket maiden in the 36th over. Kavem Hodge was caught at silly point for seven off the first ball, and Amir Jangoo was caught by Tanzid Hasan attempting a slog sweep off the fifth, leaving West Indies on 97 for four.

Chanderpaul and Greaves added 37 before the umpires checked their light meters and took the players off again. No further play was possible.

Campbell had been dropped twice before reaching his sixth Test fifty, his third in a row. Hasan Mahmud removed Brandon King for 15 in the fifth over of the innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for 59 runs. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican took five for 53 after Shadman Islam completed his third Test century in the first over of the day and was out for 105 soon after.

Wicketkeeper Litton Kumar Das did not take the field after being hit on the right elbow while batting. Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said Litton’s elbow was bruised and he was under observation, with Jaker Ali keeping wicket as a substitute.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/spinners-strike-between-rain-and-bad-light-west-indies-reach-134-4-mirpur-1587061