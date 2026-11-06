Sobhana Mostary nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2026, alongside India’s Deepti Sharma and Australia’s Annabel Sutherland.

The ICC announced the three nominees yesterday (5 November).

Mostary made history during Bangladesh’s ODI series against Australia, scoring 118 off 134 balls in Brisbane to register the highest individual score by a Bangladesh women’s batter in ODI cricket.

Her innings, which included 18 boundaries, helped Bangladesh post 220/6 in 50 overs.

Although Bangladesh lost the match and the series, Mostary finished the three-match series with 129 runs at an average of 43, delivering a series of impressive performances against the hosts.

The other nominees, Deepti Sharma and Annabel Sutherland, also had impressive outings in October.

India’s experienced all-rounder Deepti made valuable contributions, while Australia’s Sutherland excelled with both bat and ball in the ODI series against Bangladesh and the T20I series against New Zealand.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/sobhana-mostary-nominated-icc-womens-player-month-award-1594406