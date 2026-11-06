Hasan takes five as West Indies reach 322-8 at lunch on Day-2 in Sylhet

Pacer Hasan Mahmud took his fifth Test five-wicket haul, and his first at home, as West Indies reached 322 for eight at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Stadium today (6 November).

Hasan had figures of five for 86 from 22 overs.

He did the most damage with the second new ball, taking two wickets in two balls in his first over with it.

Bowling from around the wicket and wide of the crease, he removed centurion Amir Jangoo for 133 with a length ball that came back sharply and hit the top of off stump as Jangoo shouldered arms.

Off the next ball, he had captain Roston Chase caught behind by Litton Das for a first-ball duck, the ball taking an inside edge as Chase defended.

West Indies slipped from 264 for four to 264 for six.

Hasan nearly had a hat-trick when Joshua Bishop was given out off the next ball, but the decision was overturned on review after replays showed an inside edge onto the pad.

The pacer dropped a return catch off Bishop later in the morning, but completed his five-for in the 90th over. With Litton standing up to the stumps, Bishop reached out to drive, lost his balance and lifted his back foot, and Litton whipped off the bails.

The TV umpire confirmed the stumping, and Bishop was out for 23 with West Indies on 297.

On the first day, Hasan bowled Kavem Hodge for one as he left a delivery, and ended Kevin Wickham’s 131-run stand with Jangoo by bowling the debutant for 61 with a length ball after a bouncer.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled Justin Greaves for 51, but Shamar Joseph survived an lbw decision against Miraz on review off the last ball before lunch. Joseph was 16 not out and Jomel Warrican nine not out.

Bangladesh lost opener Shadman Islam to injury in the morning.

He was carried off on a stretcher after twisting his left ankle while stopping a boundary.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said Shadman has sprained his left ankle. He is under observation. He will have an MRI scan.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/hasan-takes-five-west-indies-reach-322-8-lunch-day-2-sylhet-1594601