India make winning start in Saff Championship

Defending champions India made a winning start in the 15th edition of the Saff Championship, the premier football competition in South Asia, with an exciting 3-2 win over arch-rival Pakistan in their opening group encounter at the National Stadium here today (5 November).

India scored three goals in the first half to take a commanding 3-0 lead against their arch-rival.

Despite fielding an Under-23 side in their title defence campaign, India have made an impressive start to the tournament, showcasing their attacking strength and control against Pakistan in the opening match.

India dominated the proceedings from the outset, controlling possession and dictating the pace of the game with a series of attacking moves. Their organised pressing, accurate passing and coordinated movements kept Pakistan under constant pressure in their own half.

India opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who sent the ball home, beating Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Ijaz Butt.

India’s second goal followed just six minutes later and was a product of seamless teamwork. Bhat capitalised on a defence-splitting through ball from Abhishek and curled the ball into the top-right corner beyond the advancing goalkeeper who came forward to clear the ball.

India extended their lead to 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Kipgen found the net following a through pass from Muhammad Noushad.

The Punjab FC midfielder raced clear of the Pakistani defence, and although goalkeeper Yousuf Ijaz Butt rushed off his line in an attempt to block the effort, the ball eventually crossed the goal line.

Pakistan, however, missed a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit in the 34th minute. Mohammad Hayyaan Khattak broke into India’s penalty area before being brought down by Abhishek, prompting the referee to award a penalty to Pakistan.

However, Shayak Dost failed to capitalise on the opportunity as his spot-kick went wide of the target, allowing India to maintain their three-goal advantage.

After the resumption, Pakistan came to the field in a more organised way, not allowing India to make further damage by closing down passing lanes and nullifying any potential threat.

Pakistan responded with two late goals in a span of three minutes in the stoppage time through substitute Najeeb Ullah and Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, sparking hopes of a dramatic comeback in the match.

Najeeb Ullah reduced the margin for Pakistan in the 90+1st minute. Junaid provided a superb cross into the box, and Najeeb Ullah took a powerful header that directly crushed the back of the net.

Three minutes later in stoppage time, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi scored the second goal with a superb right-footed volley from the top edge of the box, giving no chance to Indian custodian Arsh Anwer Shaikh to react.

However, India held their nerve in the closing minutes to secure a narrow, yet deserved victory.

India are the most successful team in the history of the Saff Championship, having won the title nine times, including the last two editions. They are now aiming to become champions for the third consecutive time.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/india-make-winning-start-saff-championship-1594161