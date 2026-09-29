Shanto ruled out of Asian Games cricket with fever, returning home

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the 20th Asian Games cricket competition in Japan after being diagnosed with a low-grade fever and will return home today (29 September), the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said Shanto had been unwell for four days and tests conducted in Nagoya showed evidence of an infection.

“Shanto had been suffering from fever since we landed. It has been four days already, but the fever has persisted. It is a low-grade fever and tests conducted here have confirmed evidence of infection, although he has tested negative for influenza and Covid-19,” he added.

He said Shanto was “understandably very weak” and was not expected to recover in time to feature in the Asian Games. “Therefore, he is flying back home.”

Bangladesh were directly seeded into the quarter-finals of the Asian Games, where they will face Malaysia.

The two sides met in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games three years ago, when Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by two runs.

India and Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals. The winners of the Bangladesh-Malaysia and Sri Lanka-Nepal quarter-finals will join them in the last four.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/shanto-ruled-out-asian-games-cricket-fever-returning-home-1557211