Liverpool can still do ‘special things’

Agence France-Presse . London 07 January, 2026, 22:26

Liverpool manager Arne Slot throws the ball to defender Andrew Robertson during their Premier League match against Leeds United at Anfield on January 1, 2026. | AFP photo

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insists his reigning English champions can still do ‘special things’ this season as they prepare to face Premier League leaders Arsenal following a faltering start to their title defence.

Slot’s men head to the Emirates for Thursday’s clash in fourth place in the table, but 14 points adrift of the Gunners.

However, following on from a run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine — although that sequence includes four draws.

Those draws include a goalless stalemate against Leeds and a 2-2 share of the spoils with Fulham in their first two Premier League fixtures of 2026.

‘It is nine games unbeaten but we have definitely had two draws too many,’ Slot told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Slot, who guided Liverpool to an impressive title triumph in his first season in charge at Anfield after succeeding Jurgen Klopp, added: ‘Where are we? I think I’ve said so many times that the answer to that question is we aren’t where we want to be, but I feel we have a very talented squad.

‘If everyone’s available and ready, then I think we can do special things.’

They certainly gave that impression earlier in the season when Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield in August.

‘I think we’ve also shown that this season because we’ve got quite a lot of impressive wins, but we’ve also had unimpressive draws and losses,’ said Slot.

‘We haven’t had the consistency but we’ve already beaten some very good teams, so that tells you the talent is definitely there but the consistency isn’t.’

Those impressive victories included home successes against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and a 5-1 romp away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

But on the flip side, they have suffered three-goal defeats at home three times this season, against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven.

‘This club has shown so many times that when they don’t have the greatest form in the league, they are still able to win other trophies,’ said Slot.

‘We just haven’t had consistency against the clubs where we would usually win which adds to the fact that we are now 14 points behind Arsenal.’

They now face a renewed test of their form against the Gunners, with Arsenal bidding to be crowned champions of England for the first time in more than 20 years.

‘There’s a lot of importance on this match because we still have a lot to play for in the Premier League,’ said Slot.

‘We are also in the FA Cup and the Champions League, which are knockout games and games where you face teams like Arsenal, so it will be a chance for us to see where we are in a one-off game.

‘We are going up against a very, very good Arsenal team.’

The Dutchman said the daunting things for his side is Arsenal are the ‘complete package’.

‘For that reason, in my opinion, they deserve to be on top this season.’