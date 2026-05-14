Election Commission formed for BCB polls

FE

Published :

May 13, 2026 17:29

The three-member commission will be headed by senior Supreme Court lawyer Ahsanul Karim, according to a media statement issued on Wednesday, bdnews24.com reports.

The other members of the commission are Gazipur Metropolitan Police chief Md Israel Hawlader and National Sports Council Director (Planning and Development) ABM Ehsanul Mamun.

The BCB said: “This Election Commission will supervise and conduct all necessary activities related to the BCB Board of Directors elections 2026 as per the applicable rules and regulations.”

The date for the BCB elections has not yet been finalised. However, Tamim Iqbal, the current head of the ad hoc committee, had previously said the elections would be held within the second week of June.

After the board meeting on May 6, it was announced that a list of associations, clubs and organisations has been finalised.

The names of 192 councillors in three categories will be named based on the list.

The board will send letters to the concerned associations, clubs and organisations to nominate their councillors.

The last date for submitting the names of the councillors is May 16.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/sports/cricket/miraz-spins-tigers-into-lead