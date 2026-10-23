Seven children died with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Friday, bringing the country’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 1,214 this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) classified the latest fatalities as suspected measles deaths.

With this, the total number of suspected measles deaths has reached 1,110, while confirmed deaths from measles have remained the same at 104, reports UNB.

A total of 1,110 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 218,870.

Meanwhile, 25 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, pushing laboratory-confirmed infections to 23,273.

Since March 15 this year, a total of 194,633 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 186,798 have recovered, according to the DGHS.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/seven-more-children-die-with-measles-like-symptoms-1424242