The bodies of seven workers from Naogaon who were killed in a fire at a sofa factory in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh will arrive in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh confirmed this in a press release signed by its Counsellor Muhammad Reza E Rabbi on Tuesday.

According to the release, 16 Bangladeshi workers died in the sofa factory fire. Saudi authorities have so far identified nine victims through fingerprint verification.

The bodies, including those of the seven workers from Naogaon, will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:05pm on Thursday on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-340.

The seven deceased from Atrai upazila are Mohammad Farid, son of Moien Uddin of Udonpoi village; Rubel Pramanik, son of Saidur Rahman; Mohan Ali and Sumon Ali; Kalimuddin, son of Guffar Pramanik, all of Gandagohali village; Sohel Rana, son of Badal Tarafdar of Dubai village; and Abdul Jalil Sardar, son of Tamez Uddin Sardar of Markasunda village.

Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Moniruzzaman said the administration has been in constant contact with the deceased’s families and sent the necessary documents to Saudi Arabia.

He said the administration has also arranged ambulances to transport the bodies from the airport to their respective homes free of cost.

“So far, the bodies of seven identified workers from Atrai are being brought back,” the UNO said, adding that efforts are under way to bring back the remaining bodies.

Meanwhile, the district and upazila administrations, in consultation with the families, have taken an initiative to hold a joint namaz-e-janaza for the seven victims at the Molla Azad Memorial College ground in Atrai upazila headquarters at around 10am on Friday.

After the funeral, the bodies will be handed over to their respective families, the UNO said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/saudi-factory-fire-bodies-of-seven-naogaon-victims-to-arrive-thursday