Satkhira Awami League leader arrested in BNP office vandalism case

Police have arrested Rajyeshwar Das, 67, finance affairs secretary of Satkhira district unit of the Awami League, whose activities remain banned.

He was arrested from his home in Sarafpur village under Sobhnali union of Assasuni upazila around 11:00pm last night, said Assasuni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Jahangir Arif.

Police said that on June 22, BNP activist Haider Ali filed a case with Assasuni Police Station, naming 79 people, over the alleged vandalism of a BNP office and acts of sabotage in the Anulia area of the upazila. Rajyeshwar was among the accused.

He had been absconding since the filing of the case. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at his home last night and arrested him.

The OC said Rajyeshwar was produced before a court today at around 5:15pm and was subsequently sent to jail.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/satkhira-awami-league-leader-arrested-bnp-office-vandalism-case-4257381