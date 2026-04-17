Shafiqur warns against sidelining referendum, accuses government of authoritarian drift

Speaking at a party event in Moghbazar on Friday morning, he urged the authorities to respect the referendum outcome and take steps accordingly.

“People do make mistakes, and so can we. The nation thinks that you [BNP government] are indulging in mistakes. Please give up wrongdoing,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in parliament, Shafiqur said his party was prepared to cooperate in implementing the Referendum Ordinance, 2025 if it is enacted as law.

“You promised to present [in the House] the ordinances that were issued to free the country’s governance system from fascism, in the form of bills. Table the bills in line with public aspirations,” he said.

He also cautioned against any changes to the Referendum Ordinance, warning that Jamaat would not accept “anything inflicting fascism on the people”.

During the ongoing session of the 13th Parliament, the government has so far passed 91 laws, according to official figures up to Apr 10.

This follows a recommendation on Apr 2 by a special panel to suspend 20 of the 133 ordinances issued during the interim administration, including provisions related to referendums, enforced disappearances, judicial appointments and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Shafiqur alleged that the BNP government is attempting to govern “in a fascist manner” through constitutional amendments, and accused it of sidelining the Opposition in parliament.

“The voice of the Opposition is being suppressed in parliament, forcing the 11-party alliance to take to the streets to protect the public interest,” he said.

He added that “fascism” was resurfacing through the denial of referendum results, while democratic institutions were being weakened by “undemocratic politicisation”.

Shafiqur, also the Dhaka-15 MP, urged citizens to remain vigilant in safeguarding the country’s financial resources.

Soure: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ak-party-proposes-mou-with-bnp-leadership