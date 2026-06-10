Jamaat sets out Tk 8.39tn ‘shadow budget’ for FY2027

The proposal prioritises public administration, law and order, anti-corruption reforms, revenue collection, debt servicing, and investment in education and technology.

At a press conference held in Moghbazar on Tuesday, the party said it formulated its “shadow budget” based on six principles.

It comes two days before the finance minister presents the national budget in parliament.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-sets-out-tk-839tn-shadow-budget-for-fy2027