Jamaat sets out Tk 8.39tn ‘shadow budget’ for FY2027

Published :

Opposition Jamaat-e-Islami has proposed a Tk 8.39 trillion “shadow budget” ahead of the government’s spending plan for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The proposal prioritises public administration, law and order, anti-corruption reforms, revenue collection, debt servicing, and investment in education and technology.

At a press conference held in Moghbazar on Tuesday, the party said it formulated its “shadow budget” based on six principles.

It comes two days before the finance minister presents the national budget in parliament.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-sets-out-tk-839tn-shadow-budget-for-fy2027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here