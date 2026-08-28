Opposition’s cooperation needed to build a new Bangladesh: Anee

Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee has said cooperation from the opposition is necessary to build Bangladesh anew, urging all political forces to work together to protect democracy and advance development instead of remaining engaged in agitation.

He made the remarks as the chief guest at an exchange meeting with beneficiaries of the ‘Be Strong’ project run by the Social Development Foundation (SDF) in South Durgapur of Dighli Union under Chandraganj upazila of Lakshmipur today (28 August).

Anee said the people had given the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) the responsibility of running the country, while another party that contested the election alongside it is now in the opposition.

“We have worked to protect the country and its democracy through collective movements. Now our task is to protect this achievement and build Bangladesh anew. Cooperation from the opposition is necessary for this work,” he said.

He said the opposition had not attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new government or cooperated with it, while continuing to talk about launching movements.

“We fought against Hasina for 17 years. We suffered because of it. The country also suffered greatly during her government’s tenure. Everyone together fought and protected the country and its democracy. Now our task is to protect this achievement and build Bangladesh anew. Cooperation from the opposition is necessary for this work,” he said.

On the opposition’s movement, the minister said the country would suffer if it remained in a state of agitation.

“The opposition has carried out a long march and is again talking about agitation. If Bangladesh remains in agitation all the time, development in the areas will not take place. Such movements are harmful to the locality as well as to the country,” he said.

He alleged that the opposition was seeking to put pressure on the BNP through agitation.

“The opposition wants to weaken the BNP through movements. In the past, attempts were made to come to power by holding people hostage through hartals and movements. Now the opposition thinks that if it launches movements, the BNP will become weaker, Tarique Rahman will become weaker, and ministers and MPs will become weaker. Taking advantage of that, people will be compelled to vote for them and bring them to power. That opportunity cannot be given,” he said.

The minister called on everyone to remain united on the ground and work to protect the country’s development and democracy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/oppositions-cooperation-needed-build-new-bangladesh-water-resources-minister