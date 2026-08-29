NCP to field candidates in every union, Sarjis says

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam today said that the BNP government was gradually heading towards failure but refused to acknowledge it.

He also said NCP would field candidates in every union across the country in the upcoming local government elections.

“To prepare for local elections, it is crucial to form committees to boost our organisational strength at the union and ward levels. That is why we are touring every district. Committees will be established in every union nationwide. This time, we want to announce NCP candidates in every union,” he said while speaking to journalists after a coordination meeting of a party district committee in Lakshmipur.

“Initially, we will endorse one candidate per union. Through this process, NCP’s growth as a major political party and its preparation for the next national election will be completed,” he added.

Addressing the BNP, Sarjis said, “The attempt to turn the parliament into a ruling-party-dominated house is not a healthy practice for democracy. Learn to accept the opposition and let them speak. Rectify your actions and move forward. If you work for the people, we will support you. But if you act against their aspirations, we will stand with the people and launch a political struggle against you, In sha Allah.”

“Soaring commodity prices have breached public tolerance. Even middle-class families are burdened with debt and struggling to get by. People face gas shortages, frequent power outages, and layoffs at manufacturing plants. The BNP government is slowly drifting towards failure, yet they refuse to believe or accept it,” he said.

Regarding the 11-party alliance’s long march, he said, “We are conducting long marches across divisional cities to highlight public demands.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ncp-field-candidates-every-union-sarjis-says-4258761