Govt heading towards failure but unwilling to admit it: Sarjis

The BNP government is heading towards failure but refuses to acknowledge it, said National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, criticising the government’s performance in its first six months in office.

“Six months of the BNP government have passed. They had identified three sectors as priorities, including energy and law-and-order, and pledged to focus on them. But they have failed in those areas,” he told reporters after a coordination meeting of the NCP’s Lakshmipur district committee today (28 August).

He also said the rising prices of essential goods had gone beyond what people could afford.

“Even those who consider themselves middle class know they are becoming indebted and cannot manage their lives properly,” he said, adding, “People are not getting gas properly, electricity is unavailable, and workers are being laid off from factories.”

Speaking about the 11-party alliance’s long-march programme, Sarjis said they were taking the campaign to divisional cities to voice people’s demands.

“As an opposition party and also as well-wishers, we want to point out clearly where they are failing,” he added.

He claimed the government was gradually becoming unpopular among people at the grassroots level.

The NCP leader also criticised the BNP’s approach to parliament, saying its attempts to turn the legislature into a “government-party parliament” would not be good for democratic practice.

“Learn to receive the opposition and let them speak,” he said, urging the government to correct its approach.

“If you work for the people of the country, we will cooperate. But if you go against the aspirations of the people, we will stand with the people, and our political struggle against you will be fought with the people,” he added.

On the upcoming local government elections, Sarjis said strengthening the NCP’s organisational strength at the union and ward levels was essential.

He also said the party was visiting districts across the country to form organisational committees in every union and planned to announce an NCP candidate in every union in the local elections.

“We will initially support one candidate from the NCP in each union,” he said, describing the process as a step towards building the NCP as a major political party and preparing for the next national election.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/govt-heading-towards-failure-unwilling-admit-it-sarjis-1527021