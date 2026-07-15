RSGT Bangladesh launches full operations at Patenga terminal after $170m investment

RSGT Bangladesh, the country’s first international container terminal operator, on Tuesday officially launched full-scale operations at the Patenga Container Terminal after investing $170 million over the past two years, aiming to enhance cargo handling capacity, reduce vessel turnaround time and strengthen Bangladesh’s maritime logistics.

The inauguration ceremony in Dhaka was attended by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury as chief guest, alongside senior officials from the governments of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, underscoring growing bilateral cooperation in trade, logistics and investment.

RSGT Bangladesh said it has completed the deployment of modern container handling equipment, digital systems and operational infrastructure, marking the completion of its transformation of the Patenga Container Terminal under a 22-year concession agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

Since taking over operations in 2024, the company has invested in expanding the terminal’s capacity and modernising its facilities.

The company said it has committed $170 million to develop the terminal into an international-standard facility.

Among the major investments are $30 million for four ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and $25 million for 14 hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes. It also invested $3 million in a container scanner while expanding container yards, warehouse facilities and digital operations.

According to the company, the terminal now operates with a full fleet of modern container handling equipment and internationally trained personnel.

RSGT Bangladesh began commercial operations at the terminal in June 2024 by handling its first commercial vessel. It later introduced full import and export container operations, implemented digital process automation through an e-portal and obtained Green Terminal Certification from Bureau Veritas.

The company said the terminal has grown from handling only a few thousand containers during its initial months to becoming a modern international gateway capable of supporting Bangladesh’s expanding external trade.

Speaking at the event, company officials thanked the Chittagong Port Authority for its support throughout the project’s implementation, describing the development as an example of successful public-private partnership in port infrastructure.

They said the modernisation of the terminal is expected to improve operational efficiency, shorten vessel turnaround times, increase cargo handling capacity and strengthen Bangladesh’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

The inauguration was attended by senior representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, executives from leading global shipping lines, including Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC and PIL, as well as representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA, BIDA, ICD operators and shipping and clearing agents’ associations.

RSGT Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal Group, is operating the Patenga Container Terminal under a 22-year concession agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority. The company said it will continue investing in technology, infrastructure and workforce development to support Bangladesh’s growing trade and logistics sector.

Speaking as the chief guest, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chwdhury said the entry of Saudi Arabia’s RSGT into Chattogram is seen as a vital step toward fixing the long-standing logistics issues that plague the local business community — primarily vessel turnaround and delivery times.

“Every hour and every day costs money in business,” the minister noted, stressing that port efficiency is the backbone of the country’s economic growth.

The goal is to establish Chattogram as the primary logistics hub not just for Bangladesh, but for the entire South Asian region, he said.

Reflecting on the historical relationship between Dhaka and Riyadh, the minister said the deepening Saudi-Bangladesh ties began with former president Ziaur Rahman’s close relationship with the Saudi royal family.

The relationship expanded significantly under Khaleda Zia, paving the way for over 4 million Bangladeshi expatriates currently working in Saudi Arabia.

The minister welcomed RSGT’s presence as a natural continuation of this historic bond and urged the Saudi firm to look beyond the port sector for future investments, promising the government’s full support.

Aamer Abdullah Zainal Alireza, executive chairman of RSGT, and Erwin Haaze, CEO of RSGT Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/rsgt-bangladesh-launches-full-operations-patenga-terminal-after-170m-investment-1488626