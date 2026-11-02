Production halted at 690 garment factories amid wage protests

RMG workers from several factories block the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road in Narayanganj on Monday, 2 November 2026. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Production at at least 690 garment factories was suspended today (2 November) amid workers’ protests demanding higher wages, their refusal to return to work and fears of possible attacks, according to the country’s two garment manufacturers’ associations.

More than 17 lakh workers are employed at the affected factories, association sources said.

Mijanur Rahman, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Business Standard that production at 670 member factories had been suspended as workers had not returned to work by 11:30am.

These factories employ around 16.80 lakh workers, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) reported that production had also been suspended at around 20 factories in Narayanganj due to labour unrest, affecting more than 50,000 workers.

According to BGMEA data, Gazipur and Mymensingh accounted for the highest number of affected factories, with 382 units employing around 9 lakh workers remaining closed on Monday.

Production was also suspended at 223 factories in Savar’s Ashulia and Zirabo areas and 65 factories in Dhaka’s Mirpur area.

Around 20 factories in Narayanganj also suspended production amid the unrest, according to BKMEA.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of BKMEA, told TBS, “Factory owners were forced to suspend production at relatively large factories in the Narayanganj area.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/production-halted-690-garment-factories-amid-wage-protests-1590431