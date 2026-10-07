President identifies drug abuse as major obstacle for nation’s progress

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (7 October) feared the trend of drug abuse stood as a major obstacle for desired national progress, seeking an intensified social campaign against the menace.

“Drug abuse is destroying the promising lives of many young people, affecting their families and society as well,” a Bangabhaban press release quoted him as saying as a delegation of a Thakurgaon-based cultural group called on him.

He added: “If the young generation cannot be protected from the devastating effects of drug addiction, the desired progress of the nation will be hampered.”

The President said a stronger social campaign was needed to prevent the phenomenon and sought effective engagement of country’s social and voluntary organizations against drug abuse.

“The people’s awakening and promotion of education, culture, knowledge and science, and human values are crucial for the development of any locality,” Mirza Faklhrul said.

He appreciated Ahban’s social, cultural and voluntary activities particularly its initiative to stage school-based science fest, football tournament with the participation of persons with disabilities, medical camps, distribution of winter clothes and Gen-Z Carnival.

“Young people and professionals can make important contributions to the development of the district’s (Thakurgaon) economy and agriculture,” the president said.

He called upon the youths to extend simultaneously their support for poor and marginalized communities’ welfare and talented and financially disadvantaged students and facilitate people’s access to government services.

Ahban delegation described Mirza Fakhrul as a source of inspiration for the youth and expressed gratitude for his role in the development and public welfare.

The president assured them of his overall cooperation and wished all the members well-being.

The president’s secretaries and senior officials of Bangabhabban were present during the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/president-identifies-drug-abuse-major-obstacle-nations-progress-1565536