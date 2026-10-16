Power politics, bureaucratic resistance hold state reforms hostage: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said state reform commitments made after the 2024 July Uprising have been undermined by power politics and bureaucratic resistance, leaving implementation of the July National Charter increasingly uncertain a year after its signing.

In a statement issued today (16 October), TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the interim government failed to establish a strong foundation for reform because of inadequate strategic planning, a lack of political courage and compromises with bureaucratic resistance.

He said the post-election political landscape had further weakened reform prospects, with constitutional amendments and institutional changes increasingly dependent on the ruling alliance’s unilateral decisions, while the opposition alliance remained preoccupied with partisan political gains.

Despite pledges to implement the reform agenda and the July Charter “to the letter”, lawmakers from the ruling party declined to take an oath as members of the proposed Constitution Reform Council, creating uncertainty over implementation, he said.

Of the 133 ordinances issued by the interim government, the current administration has enacted a substantial number into law. However, TIB alleged that ordinances strengthening executive power had been passed, while those intended to establish accountability had been repealed or suspended.

Iftekharuzzaman criticised the repeal of ordinances concerning the Supreme Court Secretariat and judicial appointments, saying the moves undermined judicial independence.

He also said the government’s decision to return to the 2004 Anti-Corruption Commission law, rather than amend the existing framework, had obstructed efforts to address longstanding concerns over the commission’s credibility.

He further criticised the repeal of the National Human Rights Commission ordinance and its replacement with legislation that he said fell short of public expectations for an independent and effective commission and conflicted with international standards.

He also alleged that the Rapid Action Battalion had been further empowered under a new name rather than effectively dismantled.

TIB also pointed to the failure to introduce a practice of publishing and regularly updating asset declarations by elected representatives within three months of taking office, despite an earlier agreement on the measure.

Iftekharuzzaman urged all parties to demonstrate the same political goodwill and consensus that enabled the charter’s formulation to advance reforms, strengthen accountability and prevent a return to authoritarianism.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/power-politics-bureaucratic-resistance-hold-state-reforms-hostage-tib-1574871