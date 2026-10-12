Political violence kills 17, injures 1,227 in three months: HRSS report

At least 17 people were killed and 1,227 injured in 183 incidents of political violence across Bangladesh between July and September, with factional clashes within the BNP accounting for the largest share, according to a report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) published today (12 October).

Of the incidents, 69 involved internal conflicts within the BNP, leaving nine people dead and at least 540 injured.

Another 31 clashes between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami killed two people and injured 338, while 16 clashes between the BNP and Awami League left two dead and 81 injured.

Fourteen clashes between the BNP and the NCP injured 70 people. Internal conflict within the Awami League left one person dead, while 31 clashes between the BNP and other political parties injured 69.

HRSS said 161 of the 183 incidents involved internal BNP conflicts or clashes between the BNP and other parties. Of the 17 people killed, nine were BNP members, two were Jamaat-e-Islami members, three were Awami League members and three were affiliated with other groups.

Mob violence, deaths in custody

Mob violence claimed at least 54 lives and left 145 people injured in 137 incidents during the three-month period, the report said. The allegations behind the incidents ranged from theft and robbery to religious defamation, rape and attempted rape.

At least 37 inmates also died in prisons during the period, including five people linked to the Awami League.

HRSS recorded six deaths involving law enforcement custody or torture: five in custody and one following torture.

Violence against women, minorities

At least 783 women and girls experienced violence during the period, including 253 rape victims, according to the report. Of the rape victims, 154 were under 18, while 42 women and girls were victims of gang rape.

Twelve victims were killed after being raped, while one died by suicide following rape.

The report also documented at least six attacks on minority communities, leaving six people injured. Two temples, five idols and four homes were attacked and vandalised.

Besides, at least 135 journalists faced abuse and harassment in 88 incidents during the three months, HRSS said.

Of them, 63 were injured, 27 were humiliated, 18 were threatened and nine were detained. Another 18 journalists were accused in four cases filed under the Cyber Security Act.

Source:https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/political-violence-kills-17-injures-1227-three-months-hrss-report-1570851