Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday discussed ways to find a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis and address the adverse impacts of climate change.

The two leaders held the meeting on the 27th floor of the UN Secretariat Building at the UN headquarters here on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

They discussed Bangladesh-UN cooperation, various important global and regional issues, and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on Bangladesh’s development journey, tackling the impacts of climate change, finding a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, and Bangladesh’s continued contribution to the UN’s peace, security and development efforts.

Tarique Rahman highlighted the importance of UN cooperation and support on issues of Bangladesh’s priorities and national interests.

He also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, peace and sustainable development.

The UN secretary-general stressed the importance of further advancing the longstanding cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Nations.

Both sides expressed their resolve to continue mutual cooperation and work closely to address common global challenges.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/pm-un-chief-discuss-rohingya-crisis-climate-change-4282571