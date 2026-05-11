PM orders immediate opening of six idle hospitals

The directive came following a report published in The Daily Prothom Alo on April 12, 2026, titled “Six Shishu hospital buildings lying unused despite Tk 3.2 billion investment.”

The report said that although modern hospital buildings have been constructed in Rangpur, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet and Cumilla, they have remained unused for years.

The hospitals are Rajshahi Shishu Hospital, Khulna Divisional Shishu Hospital, Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Barishal Shishu Hospital, Cumilla Shishu Hospital and Sylhet District Hospital.

Following the report, the Prime Minister held an emergency meeting with Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain, State Minister Dr MA Muhith, Health Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury and other senior officials.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the authorities to immediately inspect the facilities and take necessary steps to make them operational. He also asked for a progress report on the implementation of the directives by June 2, 2026.

He further directed that Kushtia Medical College Hospital, which is partially operational, be fully activated as a 500-bed facility.

Instructions were also given to expedite the launch of other healthcare projects, including the Super Specialised Hospital under Bangladesh Medical University in Shahbagh, Dhaka.

Besides, the Prime Minister directed the fast-track implementation of the 1,000-bed Bangladesh–China Friendship Hospital in Nilphamari through coordination with the Chinese Embassy via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The health secretary said expanding advanced medical services in the northern region—home to about 20 million people—would help address challenges linked to poverty, limited healthcare infrastructure and shortage of skilled manpower.

He said the proposed hospital could serve as a regional referral centre and strengthen specialised healthcare services in the area.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/eleven-more-die-toll-crosses-400