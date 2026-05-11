Trust between police, public will make it easier to curb crime, says PM Tarique

He said, “It is difficult to maintain law and order in the country without the cooperation of the people. That is why it is extremely important for the police to earn public trust. Efforts to involve the public in police activities through people-oriented initiatives such as community policing and Open House Day should continue.

I believe that if a relationship of trust is established between the police and the people, controlling crime will become easier.”

The prime minister was speaking at the “Police Welfare Parade” held at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium on the occasion of Police Week 2026.

At 9am, he inaugurated Police Week by inspecting the colourful annual police parade at the Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground. Later, he attended the Welfare Parade at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium.

‘Police Administration Does Not Belong to Any Party’

Regarding the police force, the prime minister said, “My position is clear: the police administration does not belong to any political party. It will be run according to established law.”

Reminding the force of its responsibilities, he said: “It is your duty to ensure that no innocent person is harassed. We want police stations to be such places that, as the inspector general mentioned, anyone can go directly to them without fear or needing any intermediary, file a complaint, and receive prompt remedy.”

‘Fascism Must Never Return’

The prime minister also referred to the role of the police in the 13th parliamentary election.

He said, “In the free, fair, and neutral election held on Feb 12 in a fascism-free Bangladesh, you performed your duties properly across the country. On behalf of the pro-democracy people, I congratulate you. This has proven that the police are capable of acting impartially.”

He warned, “However, under fascist rule, the people of the country witnessed a very different picture. Let our pledge during this Police Week be that fascist rule must never return to Bangladesh.”

Highlighting the government’s plans, Tarique Rahman said: “Improving law and order and ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property are the top priorities of the current government. The fascist government had deployed the police force against the people for narrow partisan interests. That dark period is over; now it is time to move forward in a new way.

“I believe that earning the trust of the people and maintaining that trust is now the greatest challenge before the police.”

Relations with people must be lawful, humane

The prime minister said, “The duty of the police is to suppress wrongdoers and protect the law-abiding. Relations between the police and the people must be lawful and humane. Let the relationship be one of trust and reliance. In times of danger, people should feel that the police station is a dependable shelter.”

He added, “A democratic government accountable to the people through their votes has now been established. The public’s expectations of this government are very high. It is your responsibility to ensure that the government’s accountability to the people is reflected in your work.”

Police’s Success Means Government’s Success

The prime minister said, “As I told deputy commissioners recently, the same applies to you. You are the government’s ambassadors at the grassroots level. Your skilled and timely decisions can play a vital role in controlling any situation.

“You are not only members of a law enforcing agency; you are the first gateway to law and order, public safety, and justice. If the police can become a symbol of trust and security to the people, then that is the success of the police. And the success of the police means the success of the government.”

No Compromise with Drugs, Violence, and Corruption

Tarique said that, alongside traditional crimes such as child marriage, violence against women and children, theft, robbery, riots, and fascist practices, cybercrime is also increasing worldwide.

He said, “Criminals are using online platforms through new methods. Cyberbullying in particular has become a major source of distress for women.”

He added that organised crime, juvenile gangs, financial fraud, and online gambling are also causes of concern.

“I believe the police must take strong action against drug suppliers and the sources of narcotics. Our government’s position against drugs, terrorism, and corruption is clear. We do not want to compromise with these.”

On Artificial Intelligence

The prime minister said, “We all know the world has entered the age of artificial intelligence. This global system has changed both human thinking and the nature of crime. Therefore, it is now necessary to transform Bangladesh Police into a technologically skilled, modern, efficient, and time-appropriate force through stronger crime analysis capability, effective use of advanced technology, and scientific investigation methods.

“To face the multidimensional challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is urgent to establish cyber police and expand the effective use of AI, big data analysis, and other emerging technologies. The government is determined to build a modern technology-driven policing system.”

Want to Ensure the Rule of Law

The premier said the government wants to ensure the rule of law while upholding human rights.

He said, “Enforced disappearances, abductions, and extrajudicial activities are not acceptable in any way.”

“Protecting the rights of every citizen is the moral and constitutional duty of every police officer. The government is committed to strengthening the institutional dignity, professionalism, and public trust of Bangladesh Police. In transfers, promotions, and recruitment, we want to prioritise merit, competence, skill, and integrity.”

On Police Demands

Tarique said there is no alternative to making the police force more efficient and modern in line with the rapidly changing world.

He said the government is considering modern training, solving housing shortages, ensuring quality healthcare, and increasing benefits such as rations and risk allowances.

He added, “The current government had to take responsibility amid corruption, poor governance, deteriorating law and order, and a fragile economy. Within weeks of taking office, we faced a global war situation. Because of these realities, it is not possible to fulfill all expectations in a few weeks or months. But step by step, we will implement every commitment, by the grace of Allah.”

The prime minister concluded, “For countries like ours, humanity, justice, and national unity are stronger than weapons.

We know our path is not easy, but our purpose is noble. We want to build a prosperous, self-reliant, democratic, safe, and humane Bangladesh.

And to build such a peaceful and secure Bangladesh, there is no alternative to an honest and professional police force.”

The premier thanked all officers and their family members who attended the event in person and online.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Inspector General of Police Ali Hossain Fakir, and other senior officials were present at the event.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/eleven-more-die-toll-crosses-400