Measles death toll rises to 409 as 11 more die in 24hrs

Eleven more children died from measles and with measles-like symptoms across the country in 24 hours until 8am today (10 May), bringing the total number to 409 since March, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new deaths, four were confirmed as measles-related, while the remaining 7 were listed as suspected cases.

The ‘suspected’ cases lack a lab-tested confirmation. Measles patients, due to their distinct symptoms, are not always tested in the lab, of which there is a severe shortage anyway.

Of the confirmed deaths, the highest three cases were reported in Dhaka.

DGHS, in its latest update, also added 46 more previously unreported suspected deaths from different divisions outside Dhaka.

With the latest figures, the total number of confirmed measles deaths since 15 March has risen to 65, while the number of suspected deaths is 344.

The National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) and the National Verification Committee (NVC) have said in a statement that this reporting method is giving rise to confusion among the public, and added that the ‘suspected’ cases must be counted as deaths from measles.

According to DGHS data, 1,503 new suspected measles cases were recorded during the reporting period, taking the total number of suspected cases to 49,159.

During the same period, 205 new confirmed measles cases were reported, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 6,819.

Since 15 March, a total of 34,909 suspected measles patients have been hospitalised, 30,862 of them have recovered, the DGHS said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/11-children-die-measles-related-symptoms-24hrs-1435356