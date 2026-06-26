PM heads home as China visit ends with 17 MoUs

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Beijing for Dhaka this afternoon, concluding his four-day official visit to China after a series of high-level meetings, investment engagements and the signing of 17 memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

A China Southern Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and the accompanying delegation departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport at 5:15pm local time (3:15pm Bangladesh time), Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said.

Chinese President’s Special Envoy Yue Xiaoyong along with senior Chinese government officials and leaders of the Communist Party of China saw the prime minister off at the airport.

The prime minister and Zubaida Rahman walked along a red carpet before boarding the aircraft.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces of China also gave a guard of honour to the prime minister.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:15pm Bangladesh time.

The prime minister’s China visit concluded with a visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning at the Great Hall of the People.

The two leaders discussed trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity and other issues of mutual interest.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/pm-heads-home-china-visit-ends-17-mous-4209036