Opposition protests disrupt life in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Violent countrywide protests by the Bangladeshi opposition parties demanding a neutral caretaker government ahead of the upcoming national election in early January 2024 have disrupted normal life in the South Asia country.

The fire service department reported that at least nine vehicles were set on fire, including seven in the capital Dhaka and one in central Gazipur district, in the past 10 hours until 6:00 a.m. local time Sunday.

Police said they also arrested three people on Sunday for allegedly setting public vehicles on fire.

The opposition protests disrupted public transport on the Dhaka streets and suspended operations of intercity and bus services.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and allies on Sunday started a fresh 48-hour strike demanding a neutral caretaker government ahead of the national election.

They also protested the mass arrests by the police.

A total of 152 platoons of paramilitary force have been deployed across Bangladesh, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order during the opposition nationwide blockade, Border Guard Bangladesh said on Sunday.

At least 13 people were killed, including a policeman and a journalist, since political turmoil erupted on Oct. 28, when opposition demonstrations led to clashes. The opposition BNP claimed that over 12,800 opposition leaders and activists were arrested since Oct. 28.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government, however, rejected the opposition demand, reiterating that the next election will be held under this ruling Awami League party government like the last two national elections.