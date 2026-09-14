Patwary for Dhaka South, Asif for North: NCP names mayoral candidates

The National Citizen Party (NCP) today formally named its Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary as its mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

NCP Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam announced the candidatures after a coordination meeting with prospective councillor candidates from different wards under the two city corporations at the party’s Banglamotor office in Dhaka this evening.

At the meeting, Nahid gave organisational directives on preparations for the city corporation elections and the party’s broader political activities in the capital.

He asked party leaders to identify prospective councillor candidates in different wards, map local civic problems and build campaigns around issues affecting residents.

Nahid also instructed party leaders and activists to remain in regular contact with the families of those killed and injured during the July Uprising and extend support to them.

He further asked ward-level leaders to remain vigilant against “subversive activities” by Awami League leaders and activists.

Earlier at the briefing, Nasiruddin Patwary said the NCP had decided to contest local government elections across the country independently, although it would continue political coordination with the parties in its 11-party alliance.

He said the alliance partners would field their own candidates in local elections but would act together if anyone attempted to capture polling centres or manipulate voting.

NCP is also preparing candidates for councillor posts in both Dhaka city corporations as part of its wider local-election preparations.

The party has already announced candidates for around 100 upazila and municipality posts, while more than 100 additional nominations are expected to be declared within days, Patwary added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/patwary-dhaka-south-asif-north-ncp-names-mayoral-candidates-4271986