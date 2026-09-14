‘ACC being used as a weapon’: Asif denies Tk 11,000 crore laundering claim

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today rejected allegations that he had laundered around Tk 11,000 crore to several destinations, including Australia, Dubai and Singapore, saying he was prepared to face them.

“These are allegations of corruption over promotions that took place during the BNP government’s tenure, but they are using it against me because of political motive,” Asif said at a press conference at the NCP office in Banglamotor this evening.

“Today they are making one allegation, tomorrow they may make another. Let them continue. We are prepared for this,” he added.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) earlier announced at a press conference that it has decided to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities involving recruitment, transfers and promotions at the Ministry of Youth and Sports during Asif’s tenure as an adviser to the interim government.

Asif had previously termed the inquiry “politically motivated”, claiming that some of the decisions cited in the allegations were taken after he had left office.

“When we saw that the ordinance issued for reforming the ACC was scrapped, we understood why and how the ACC would be used as a weapon,” he said.

At the press conference, Asif also criticised the government over its economic and energy policies and accused it of failing to deliver on its employment pledge.

He said BNP had pledged ahead of the national election to create one crore jobs.

“They have indeed fulfilled that promise by opening up avenues for extortion. They have created employment for 50 lakh people from their own party,” he said.

“Earlier, you had to pay extortion money at one place. Now, you have to pay at four places just to get in,” he alleged.

Asif also described public processions by members of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, as a threat to public safety.

Referring to a recent procession in Gulshan, he said, “Especially in Dhaka-17, the constituency from which the prime minister was elected, members of the banned party are holding processions. Yet the BNP, despite being in government, is unable to stop them.”

Earlier at the same press conference, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary urged Awami League leaders and activists to return home instead of holding processions.

“There is no point in holding processions and rallies. Your leader is not returning in December. She has no time to think about her leaders and activists. There is still time. Go back home,” he said.

Nasiruddin also said NCP had decided to contest the upcoming local government elections independently.

However, he said the parties in the 11-party alliance would act together if anyone attempted to capture polling centres or manipulate the vote.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/acc-being-used-weapon-asif-denies-tk-11000-crore-laundering-claim-4271981