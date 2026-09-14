Police detain 8 from Chhatra League procession in Savar

Police claimed to have detained eight people from a procession of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League in Savar today.

They were detained around 1:30pm from the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, Saidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhaka District North Detective Branch of Police, told The Daily Star.

He said police went to the spot after receiving information that 20 to 25 people were holding a procession in the area carrying banners of the banned Chhatra League.

“Eight people were detained when police reached the spot. They had arrived in a bus. The others fled after sensing the presence of police,” he said.

The detainees are being questioned, and preparations are underway to file a case, the officer added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/police-detain-8-chhatra-league-procession-savar-4271846