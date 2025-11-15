NCP seeks clarity on July Charter before signing: Patwary

Highlights

NCP will sign July Charter only after clarity on implementation

Govt’s caretaker issue in reform proposals for referendum unclear

Objects to referendum and election on same day

Accuses BNP of thuggery in Consensus Commission meetings

Says BNP–Jamaat got benefits, public left out

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will sign the July National Charter only after the government clarifies how its proposed reforms will be implemented, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said today (14 November).

Speaking to reporters at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor, Patwary said the four collective constitutional reform proposals — set to be placed before the public in a referendum — remain “procedurally unclear.”

“Once these ambiguities are resolved, and once we are certain that the country is transitioning away from a fascist framework toward a new governance structure, we will sign the charter,” he added.

His remarks came a day after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that a referendum on implementing the July National Charter will be held on the same day as the upcoming national parliamentary election in February.

The chief adviser also said that the referendum ballot will present a single, comprehensive question to voters, who must cast a “Yes” or “No” vote to express their opinion on four collective constitutional reform proposals derived from the charter.

Patwary further said, “Holding both the national election and the referendum on the same day creates procedural confusion, further undermining clarity around the process.”

Concerns over first reform proposal

The NCP leader said the first of the four proposed reforms contains significant ambiguity. “The order states that a caretaker government will be formed under the July Charter, but due to notes of dissent, there is hesitation about how this process will actually be implemented.”

He added, “The government gave it [July Charter] some legal footing, showed flexibility, but did not take responsibility. The BNP and the Jamaat received specific benefits, while the general public remain excluded.”

Accusations against BNP in reform process

Patwary strongly criticised the BNP’s role in the National Consensus Commission, saying, “BNP went to Consensus Commission meetings and engaged in thuggery. Even when all parties agreed on certain points, they vetoed them.”

He further alleged that while BNP disrupted the commission’s process, they later appeared at the July Charter signing ceremony claiming to support everything, yet “kept the implementation mechanism deliberately vague.”

“Two parties used the entire reform process to expand their vote bank,” he said.

Patwary reiterated that NCP sincerely wants fundamental reforms in Bangladesh. “For this reason, despite supporting the spirit of the July Declaration, we chose not to sign it without clarity.”