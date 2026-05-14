The Daily Star

Yesterday was the deadline for submitting expenditure accounts of the 13th national parliamentary election, but the BNP, the National Citizen Party, and 23 other parties have yet to file their reports with the Election Commission.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the information at the commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

He said 50 registered parties contested the polls. Twenty-five of them, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jatiya Party, have submitted their accounts, while the BNP, NCP, and the rest have not.

Under the Representation of the People Order, 1972, parties must submit election expenditure accounts within 90 days of the gazette publication of results.

The EC had also sent letters to the parties, reminding them about the rule, but the ruling BNP and 24 others did not respond.

The 13th parliamentary election and referendum were held on February 12, with yesterday marking the final day for submission of expenditure accounts.

Asked about possible action against the defaulters, Secretary Akhtar said the commission would act in line with the law.

He added that the matter would be placed before the commission today. If the commission decides, the deadline may be extended by one month.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/filing-polls-expenses-bnp-ncp-23-other-parties-miss-the-deadline-4175386