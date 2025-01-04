Political parties talk about democracy but fail to practice: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul criticises political parties for not practicing democracy

He accuses the Awami League of destroying the economy and looting wealth, citing $16 billion laundered annually BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (3 January) lamented that the biggest problem in Bangladesh is that political parties talk about democracy but fail to practice it, thus hindering the development of democratic institutions.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Economics Department at Dinajpur Government College, he said though the democratic struggle ended on 5 August, the nation has failed to find a path towards building the country together in unison.

“The biggest problem in Bangladesh is that we speak about democracy but do not practice it. There have been successive attempts to kill democracy. As a result, our democratic institutions have not developed,” he added.

The BNP leader also said that political parties in Bangladesh have long been engaged in conflict and rivalry with one another. “However, if we can move forward by practicing democracy with tolerance, we can establish true democracy and secure our rights,” he said.

He also bemoaned that the people of the country, including the new generation, have been unable to exercise their right to vote over the past 15 years. “What kind of democracy is this, where people lose the opportunity to exercise their rights?”

Fakhrul said politicians have a failure that even after 54 years of independence they still have not been able to make Bangladesh a happy and peaceful country of love and affection.

“We suffer from narrow-minded politics. We have lost our morality to the lowest level. Even a few days ago, we could not say that we are a proud nation. Now, once again, hope is rekindled among us, and we begin to dream. In the true sense, we’re trying to build a happy, beautiful, loving, democratic, and prosperous Bangladesh, the one envisioned by the proclaimer of democracy, Ziaur Rahman,” he said.

The BNP leader recalled with gratitude that many brave sons of the soil and political activists have sacrificed their lives to free the country from the grip of the fascist Awami League regime.

“Our political workers have long endured unusual and inhuman torture. Over 800 leaders and workers have been subjected to enforced disappearance, while false cases have been filed against more than 60 lakh political leaders and workers. Thousands of leaders and workers have been killed without trial. What a terrible situation we have endured,” he said.

Fakhrul said new possibilities have now arisen to build the country and move forward with united efforts. “But I don’t know why we can’t rise above narrow-mindedness. I appeal to all concerned: let us stand up. Let’s determine a path that is clear, true, and beautiful–rising above narrowness–to materialise our dreams.”

Appreciating the youth, the BNP leader said he is overwhelmed by the way the younger generation and university students are voicing their opinions to build a new Bangladesh. “They are talking about change with patriotism…Our children have immense potential to show us the way to develop the country. We have to catch this point. So don’t think only negatively. We must proceed with mutual tolerance and respect.”

“No matter what political thoughts I have, if there is patriotism and love for the country, then surely we can utilize the scope that has been created now (through the mass uprising),” he said.

In his 30-minute address, Fakhrul also slammed the Awami League regime for ruining the country’s economy through widespread plundering.

“Our entire wealth has been looted and siphoned off abroad. Around $16 billion has been laundered every year. As a result, over $280 billion has been siphoned off abroad in the last 15 years,” the BNP leader said.

He also said the Awami League established fascism in Bangladesh by taking control of all state institutions to make its power absolute, creating an atmosphere of fear so that no one could speak out.

“By Allah’s infinite grace, we have come out of that situation, and an opportunity has arisen to make Bangladesh a truly democratic country,” Fakhrul said.

Acknowledging his age, the BNP leader said, “I am old enough to leave this world very happily if I could see that Bangladesh has truly become a country of love and affection.”

He also expressed dismay that Bangladesh’s economy is now facing a crisis and disaster, as the fascist Awami League regime has destroyed the country’s economy over the last 15 years.

Fakhrul called upon economists to come forward and help steer the country’s economy back on track.

He also reminisced about his days in Dinajpur as a teacher in the Economics Department of Dinajpur Government College. “I spent the most beautiful time of my life in Dinajpur and at Dinajpur College,” he said.

