New Zealand’s Bracewell shifts to casual contract, eyes BBL opportunity

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract ​for the 2026-27 season as he ‌pursues an opportunity in Australia’s Big Bash League, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said today (5 October).

Bracewell, who has played 105 ​times for New Zealand across all ⁠three formats, will feature in the ​limited-overs series against India beginning this ​month.

The 35-year-old joins Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert among players ​who have opted for the casual ​contract system, which allows them to play in ‌high-paying ⁠Twenty20 leagues while remaining available for national duty.

“As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of ​an opportunity ​to pass ⁠up,” Bracewell said in a statement.

“I’m still very much ​committed to the Black Caps ​and ⁠can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball ⁠series.”

Batter ​Nick Kelly will replace ​Bracewell on NZC’s central contract list.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/new-zealands-bracewell-shifts-casual-contract-eyes-bbl-opportunity-1563311