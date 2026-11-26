Morning Briefing — Thursday, November 26, 2026

1. World developments

Trump administration proposes tariffs on 14 major trading partners. Proposed maximum rates range from 20% to 40%, although USTR intends to cap them at lower levels where trade agreements exist. China would face 20% while the current truce remains effective, potentially rising to 40% if it expires. Proposed capped rates include 15% for the EU, Japan and South Korea, and 18% for several Southeast Asian economies and Bangladesh. A public hearing is scheduled for January 25; the duties are therefore proposals, not tariffs already being collected. China, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia have rejected Washington’s “excess capacity” justification. reuters.com

Why it matters: The targeted economies represent roughly half of global output, making retaliation, higher consumer prices and supply-chain changes significant risks for 2027.

Proposed maximum rates range from 20% to 40%, although USTR intends to cap them at lower levels where trade agreements exist. China would face 20% while the current truce remains effective, potentially rising to 40% if it expires. Proposed capped rates include 15% for the EU, Japan and South Korea, and 18% for several Southeast Asian economies and Bangladesh. A public hearing is scheduled for January 25; the duties are therefore proposals, not tariffs already being collected. China, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia have rejected Washington’s “excess capacity” justification. reuters.com The targeted economies represent roughly half of global output, making retaliation, higher consumer prices and supply-chain changes significant risks for 2027. Russia and Ukraine exchange attacks as energy tensions rise. Russian strikes killed two people in Ukraine’s Odesa region and injured people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of ignoring U.S. requests to stop attacking Russian refineries and warned that Russian retaliation was inevitable. Ukraine maintains that it will stop attacking Russian energy facilities only if Moscow reciprocates. justsecurity.org

Why it matters: Reciprocal attacks on energy and port infrastructure could increase winter hardship, commodity volatility and risks to Black Sea commerce.

Russian strikes killed two people in Ukraine’s Odesa region and injured people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of ignoring U.S. requests to stop attacking Russian refineries and warned that Russian retaliation was inevitable. Ukraine maintains that it will stop attacking Russian energy facilities only if Moscow reciprocates. justsecurity.org Reciprocal attacks on energy and port infrastructure could increase winter hardship, commodity volatility and risks to Black Sea commerce. Gaza ceasefire comes under further strain. An Israeli strike reportedly killed Hamas internal-security chief Mohammad Abuelouf, his wife and two children; another Gaza City strike killed an additional person. Israel said it targeted military operatives. justsecurity.org

Why it matters: Targeted killings and continuing strikes reduce the likelihood that the ceasefire will develop into a durable political settlement.

An Israeli strike reportedly killed Hamas internal-security chief Mohammad Abuelouf, his wife and two children; another Gaza City strike killed an additional person. Israel said it targeted military operatives. justsecurity.org Targeted killings and continuing strikes reduce the likelihood that the ceasefire will develop into a durable political settlement. Oil rises sharply after reported attacks on Saudi energy facilities. Brent settled Wednesday at $94.61 a barrel, up $3.21 or 3.5%, after Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery. Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed material refinery damage. Metrobank Wealth Insights

Why it matters: Ras Tanura is central to Saudi oil processing and exports; even unsuccessful attacks can add a geopolitical premium to energy and insurance prices.

2. South Asia

Bangladesh raises garment wages, but unrest continues. The wage board approved a 36% increase in the monthly minimum to approximately Tk17,000 ($138–$139) . Worker representatives had sought Tk18,000 after reducing an original Tk32,000 demand. The decision prompted fresh clashes outside Dhaka after weeks of factory closures and highway blockades. MarketScreener

Why it matters: Garments employ more than four million people and generate over 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings; continued unrest could disrupt international orders while failing to resolve workers’ cost-of-living pressures.

The wage board approved a 36% increase in the monthly minimum to approximately . Worker representatives had sought Tk18,000 after reducing an original Tk32,000 demand. The decision prompted fresh clashes outside Dhaka after weeks of factory closures and highway blockades. MarketScreener Garments employ more than four million people and generate over 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings; continued unrest could disrupt international orders while failing to resolve workers’ cost-of-living pressures. Bangladesh strengthens security ahead of Hasina’s proposed return. Authorities deployed 108 Border Guard Bangladesh platoons, including 56 in Gopalganj, amid political mobilization over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s announced plan to return from India on December 16. Her return arrangements remain disputed, with Dhaka insisting that she may return only through extradition and custody. The Week

Why it matters: The deployments signal that authorities expect further confrontations and possible unauthorized cross-border movement.

Authorities deployed 108 Border Guard Bangladesh platoons, including 56 in Gopalganj, amid political mobilization over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s announced plan to return from India on December 16. Her return arrangements remain disputed, with Dhaka insisting that she may return only through extradition and custody. The Week The deployments signal that authorities expect further confrontations and possible unauthorized cross-border movement. Pakistan’s first astronaut reaches China’s space station. Shenzhou-24 docked with Tiangong on Wednesday carrying Pakistani payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign astronaut aboard China’s station. He is expected to remain for five to ten days and conduct scientific experiments. ReutersFeed

Why it matters: Beyond its scientific value, the mission illustrates the depth of China–Pakistan strategic cooperation and Beijing’s use of its space program for international partnerships.

No comparably consequential, independently verified overnight development was identified in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives or Afghanistan.

3. Maritime news

Iran claims two more tankers struck mines in Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two tankers using an “unauthorized route” struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Iran has warned vessels to coordinate their passage with Iranian forces and offered to restore normal shipping within 48 hours if Washington ends its blockade and meets other conditions. Vessel identities, crew status and damage details were not independently confirmed in the available reporting. reuters.com

Why it matters: Requiring Iranian authorization for passage challenges established navigation practices and places merchant masters between conflicting military authorities.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two tankers using an “unauthorized route” struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Iran has warned vessels to coordinate their passage with Iranian forces and offered to restore normal shipping within 48 hours if Washington ends its blockade and meets other conditions. Vessel identities, crew status and damage details were not independently confirmed in the available reporting. reuters.com Requiring Iranian authorization for passage challenges established navigation practices and places merchant masters between conflicting military authorities. Houthis claim attacks on Ras Tanura and Riyadh; Saudi forces report intercepting another drone near Jeddah Islamic Port. The Saudi-led coalition said the Jeddah-bound drone was destroyed without civilian casualties. Confirmation of damage at Ras Tanura remains limited. reuters.com

Why it matters: Simultaneous threats to Gulf oil infrastructure and Red Sea port approaches broaden the risk zone for tankers, containerships and Saudi export facilities.

The Saudi-led coalition said the Jeddah-bound drone was destroyed without civilian casualties. Confirmation of damage at Ras Tanura remains limited. reuters.com Simultaneous threats to Gulf oil infrastructure and Red Sea port approaches broaden the risk zone for tankers, containerships and Saudi export facilities. Hormuz reporting requires particular caution. Recent Iranian descriptions of “mine strikes” have not always been corroborated by UKMTO, JMIC or other national maritime authorities; earlier verified incidents were described as strikes by unidentified projectiles. The distinction materially affects route planning, mine-countermeasure requirements and war-risk underwriting. ukmto.org

Why it matters: Operators and insurers should rely on verified navigational warnings and vessel reports rather than treating belligerent claims as established incident findings.

Recent Iranian descriptions of “mine strikes” have not always been corroborated by UKMTO, JMIC or other national maritime authorities; earlier verified incidents were described as strikes by unidentified projectiles. The distinction materially affects route planning, mine-countermeasure requirements and war-risk underwriting. ukmto.org Operators and insurers should rely on verified navigational warnings and vessel reports rather than treating belligerent claims as established incident findings. Regional maritime danger is supporting oil prices despite uncertain physical damage. Gulf stock markets were subdued Thursday, while Saudi Aramco shares edged higher. The market response suggests concern about further disruption rather than evidence of an immediate large loss of production. reuters.com

Why it matters: Continued attacks can raise tanker premiums, security costs and voyage times even when refinery throughput remains intact.

4. United States