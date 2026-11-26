Jahangirnagar University (JU) students blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway for around two and a half hours on Wednesday evening, protesting the alleged assault of a fellow student by some Army personnel.

The protesters took to the highway near the university’s Dairy Gate around 7:30pm and blocked it, disrupting traffic and causing long tailbacks on both sides.

They placed four demands, including the dismissal and prosecution of the accused, a public apology from them in person, accountability for repeated incidents of this nature and payment of the victim’s medical expenses.

The protesters, however, withdrew the blockade around 10:00pm after the senior Army officials talked to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Islam and assured him they would look into the matter, said the VC.

The victim, Aurangzeb Ramjan, is a student of the Department of Economics from the 2023-24 academic session and a resident of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Ramjan alleged that some Army men stopped the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in while on his way to provide tuition through Bismail in the afternoon and hit him with a stick.

“When I protested, the personnel took me to a nearby room and kicked and beat me,” he said.

JU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Md Shamsul Alam said the university administration was sympathetic to the students’ protest and was working to resolve the issue.

Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Mohammad Nazrul Islam said the VC had contacted the relevant higher authorities and a team was expected to visit the university to meet the victim and witnesses.

Source: The Financial Express