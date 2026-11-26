At least 25 people, including several policemen, were injured in clashes between workers and police in Savar on Wednesday amid protests over the newly announced minimum wage structure.

The protests broke out after the Minimum Wages Board fixed the minimum monthly wage at Tk 17,000, raising it from the previous Tk 12,500.

Police said workers of Standard Group and Babylon Group took to the streets in the Padmar Intersection area of Savar in the morning, rejecting the new wage structure.

When the workers tried to move towards the Dhaka-Aricha highway, defying police obstruction, law enforcers fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them.

The workers retaliated by throwing brickbats, triggering clashes between the two sides that left at least 25 people injured, including police personnel.

Meanwhile, workers of New Age Group in Ashulia staged a work abstention. In the Kathgara area, police fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse workers who attempted to block the road.

Amid the unrest, 11 factories were closed under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act, while 60 others declared general holidays in the Savar industrial area.

More than 100,000 workers of the affected factories will not receive wages for the days they remain absent under the provision, while production continued normally at most other factories.

Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said the situation in the industrial areas was being closely monitored.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed alongside police to ensure security, while water cannons and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) have been kept ready, he said.

ব্যাংকিং বিশ্লেষণ

Workers said the increase in the minimum wage from Tk 12,500 to Tk 17,000 would bring some relief to their lives.

However, they expressed concern that any corresponding rise in house rents would undermine the benefits of the increased wages.

They urged the government to monitor house owners to prevent excessive rent increases.

According to Industrial Police-1, there are 736 garment factories in the Savar and Ashulia industrial areas, including 470 export-oriented units.

Although production remains normal at most factories, fear persists across the industrial belt amid concerns over possible attacks by outsiders.

Source: The Financial Express