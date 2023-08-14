Bangladeshi American Singer Muza Featured On Times Square Billboard as Face of Spotify’s ‘Desi Hits’

Bangladeshi American singer, songwriter and producer, Muza was featured on a billboard at Times Square as the face of Spotify’s “Desi Hits” category. He also appeared on billboards in Toronto and Canada as part of Spotify Bangladesh.

Taking to Facebook, he thanked his “beloved fans” for the “honor.” Especially expressing gratitude to those who have been with him since his first song “Bondhurey” launched, and helping in his growing as an artist and allowing , him to experiment with new sounds. “As much as I grew as an artist you also grew as a listener. Allowing me to experiment with new sounds. This is the start to our journey, it only gets better from here.”

He also posted a photo of his parents at the iconic venue. He wrote that his parents — Ammi and Abu — who “immigrated from Sylhet to USA and raised me to love Bangla, and embrace Bangla,” and are now getting to watch their son in his hometown “in one of the biggest iconic billboards as a Bengali artist.”

In another post he wrote about passing Times Square as a New Yorker, never imagining “that one day I’d be on it, especially as a Bengali artist.”

Muza is part of a duo with Gabe, a New Yorker of Colombian descent. “A virtuoso in visual arts, Gabe serves as the creative dynamo behind the scenes,” according to Muza’s website. “The duo’s seamless melding of diverse influences and Gabe’s vision have catapulted them into the spotlight, earning them a reputation for crafting music that is both addictive and emotionally resonant,” the website adds. “Their genre-defying tracks have amassed a colossal following, with their singles “Jhumka” and “Noya Daman” racking up views in the hundreds of millions on YouTube.”