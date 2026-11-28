Morning Briefing — Saturday, November 28, 2026

1. World developments

Ukraine launches an exceptionally large drone operation against Russia. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight , including more than 400 directed toward Moscow; Moscow’s mayor said 123 were destroyed near the capital. A bus attack in Bryansk reportedly wounded nine people. The figures are Russian claims and have not been independently verified. Reuters

Why it matters: Even allowing for possible inflation in interception figures, the operation indicates a major expansion in Ukraine’s ability to pressure Russian infrastructure far from the front.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted , including more than 400 directed toward Moscow; Moscow’s mayor said 123 were destroyed near the capital. A bus attack in Bryansk reportedly wounded nine people. The figures are Russian claims and have not been independently verified. Reuters Even allowing for possible inflation in interception figures, the operation indicates a major expansion in Ukraine’s ability to pressure Russian infrastructure far from the front. Israeli strike kills two Médecins Sans Frontières employees in Gaza. MSF said the workers were killed outside a clearly marked clinic whose location had been communicated to Israel. Israel confirmed the strike but disputed MSF’s characterization of those killed. Reuters

Why it matters: The incident intensifies concerns about protection for medical personnel and could further undermine an already fragile ceasefire.

MSF said the workers were killed outside a clearly marked clinic whose location had been communicated to Israel. Israel confirmed the strike but disputed MSF’s characterization of those killed. Reuters The incident intensifies concerns about protection for medical personnel and could further undermine an already fragile ceasefire. Gulf conflict remains focused on energy and shipping infrastructure. The aftermath of attacks in Kuwait and at Saudi Arabia’s Jazan refinery continues to raise regional tensions. Jazan temporarily halted some operations after a worker was killed, while Iran and Kuwait remain in dispute over responsibility for the deadly Kuwait drone strike.

Why it matters: Multiple, geographically dispersed attacks make escalation harder to contain and preserve a significant risk premium in oil and maritime insurance.

The aftermath of attacks in Kuwait and at Saudi Arabia’s Jazan refinery continues to raise regional tensions. Jazan temporarily halted some operations after a worker was killed, while Iran and Kuwait remain in dispute over responsibility for the deadly Kuwait drone strike. Multiple, geographically dispersed attacks make escalation harder to contain and preserve a significant risk premium in oil and maritime insurance. France’s fiscal position draws another warning. S&P revised France’s sovereign-rating outlook to negative, citing political and budgetary uncertainty. Reuters

Why it matters: France is a central eurozone borrower; higher financing costs or political deadlock would complicate Europe’s efforts to fund defense, Ukraine and economic investment.

2. South Asia

Explosion reported at an Afghan school. An official confirmed an explosion at a school in Asadabad, Kunar province, but the cause and casualty figures were not yet available. Reuters

Why it matters: The event requires careful monitoring because schools in Afghanistan have repeatedly been targeted, but conclusions should await verified casualty and responsibility information.

An official confirmed an explosion at a school in Asadabad, Kunar province, but the cause and casualty figures were not yet available. Reuters The event requires careful monitoring because schools in Afghanistan have repeatedly been targeted, but conclusions should await verified casualty and responsibility information. Bhutan grants Binance preliminary approval for an Asian hub. Gelephu Central Bank gave the cryptocurrency exchange in-principle approval to establish regulated digital-asset operations. This is not a full license; Binance must still meet regulatory conditions. Reuters

Why it matters: The plan supports Bhutan’s ambition to develop Gelephu as an international economic center, but it also introduces regulatory and cybersecurity exposure.

Gelephu Central Bank gave the cryptocurrency exchange in-principle approval to establish regulated digital-asset operations. This is not a full license; Binance must still meet regulatory conditions. Reuters The plan supports Bhutan’s ambition to develop Gelephu as an international economic center, but it also introduces regulatory and cybersecurity exposure. Bangladesh garment-sector losses are becoming measurable. Retailers reportedly redirected approximately $254 million in orders, largely to India, during the first half of November. Industry estimates place production losses above $400 million as wage protests and shutdowns continue. Business Standard

Why it matters: Bangladesh risks losing repeat business—not merely delayed orders—if buyers build alternative supply networks in India and elsewhere.

No comparably significant, independently verified overnight change was identified in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal or the Maldives.

3. Maritime news

Armed group hijacks cargo ship off Yemen. UKMTO says armed unauthorized persons boarded a cargo vessel at 0630 UTC , approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, and took command. The vessel’s identity, crew condition and attackers’ affiliation were not immediately disclosed. reuters.com

Why it matters: This is a confirmed loss of vessel control in an already volatile corridor and may represent piracy, militant seizure or a politically motivated operation.

UKMTO says armed unauthorized persons boarded a cargo vessel at , approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, and took command. The vessel’s identity, crew condition and attackers’ affiliation were not immediately disclosed. reuters.com This is a confirmed loss of vessel control in an already volatile corridor and may represent piracy, militant seizure or a politically motivated operation. UKMTO advises heightened caution near Yemen. The hijacking occurred well east of Bab el-Mandeb, demonstrating that the threat area extends into the Gulf of Aden and waters adjoining Yemen’s southern coast. Authorities are investigating. ukmto.org

Why it matters: Operators may need to reassess watchkeeping, security teams, routing and reporting procedures across a broader geographic area.

The hijacking occurred well east of Bab el-Mandeb, demonstrating that the threat area extends into the Gulf of Aden and waters adjoining Yemen’s southern coast. Authorities are investigating. ukmto.org Operators may need to reassess watchkeeping, security teams, routing and reporting procedures across a broader geographic area. Iran continues to describe tanker attacks as mine incidents. Iran said two tankers, including a laden VLCC carrying more than two million barrels, struck mines near Khasab. Maritime-security reporting instead documented attacks or nearby explosions involving unidentified projectiles; the competing descriptions remain unresolved. reuters.com

Why it matters: A confirmed mine threat would require a different naval and commercial response than missile, drone or surface-weapon attacks.

Iran said two tankers, including a laden VLCC carrying more than two million barrels, struck mines near Khasab. Maritime-security reporting instead documented attacks or nearby explosions involving unidentified projectiles; the competing descriptions remain unresolved. reuters.com A confirmed mine threat would require a different naval and commercial response than missile, drone or surface-weapon attacks. Russian naval deployment reportedly reverses course after Libya attack. Reuters reported that a Russian military flotilla bound for Libya turned around following Ukraine’s November 22 sinking of a Russian warship in Benghazi. Reuters

Why it matters: Ukraine’s maritime reach may now be influencing Russian naval logistics and port use beyond the Black Sea.

4. United States