A bus has allegedly been set on fire in Savar’s Jorpul along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

The incident occurred around 1:45pm on Friday when the Labbaik Paribahan bus was parked on the highway, said Jahangir Alam, senior station officer of the Savar Fire Service.

“Upon receiving reports of the fire, two of our units quickly reached the scene and brought the blaze under control. By then, the entire interior of the bus had been gutted,” he said.

The Fire Service official said conversations with people at the scene and preliminary investigations suggested that the bus had been deliberately set on fire.

One eyewitness claimed that people arriving on a motorcycle set the bus ablaze before quickly fleeing the scene.

However, Savar Model Police Station chief Md Saiful Alam said: “The bus had been parked at that spot for the past two days. It is a gas-powered bus, and we suspect it caught fire due to the intense heat of the sun.”

Asked whether someone had deliberately set the bus on fire, the police official said: “These days, even an accidental fire ends up being labelled an act of sabotage.”

Source: The Financial Express