Mind games at play in Mirpur

The Daily Star

“Definitely, we will go for the win. If they are brave enough to give us 70 overs and a 260-run target, we will definitely go for the chase, but I don’t think they will do that.”

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha threw the gauntlet after the fourth day’s play of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Monday.

The mind games have begun heading into the final day after rain disrupted both the third and fourth days of the Test. With 165 minutes lost to rain on Day Four, the match remains delicately poised, with all three results still possible — although a draw remains the most likely outcome, followed by a Bangladesh victory or a Pakistan win.

Bangladesh, however, may need to accelerate their scoring on the final morning after stretching their lead to 179 runs at 152 for 3 in 48.4 overs. The hosts must strike a balance between setting a challenging target and leaving enough time for their bowlers to take 10 wickets.

“I still think there is some help in the wicket… If we can bowl around 75 overs and set a target of around 260 runs, it will be possible to win the match,” said Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Ashraful.

The fifth day is expected to offer more turn for the spinners, while Pakistan’s pacers have also extracted some zip from the surface. Neither side is particularly known for aggressive, result-driven Test cricket, making Agha’s comments appear aimed at tempting Bangladesh into leaving the door open for a chase.

Asked whether he was implying Bangladesh lacked bravery, Agha clarified: “Not saying they are not brave enough or like that, but I’m just saying for them the best thing is to just take us out from the game and then give us the bat. But if they do that, like 70 overs and give us 260 to 270 target, then we will be in the game as well. And I personally want them to do that.”

With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, the opening session on Day 5 may determine whether Bangladesh are willing to take the risk — and in doing so, potentially invite Pakistan back into the contest.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/top-news/news/mind-games-play-mirpur-4173821