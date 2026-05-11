BCB announces women’s squad for T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England and Wales from next month.

Before the World Cup begins in June, Bangladesh will compete in a tri-nation series in Scotland involving hosts Scotland and the Netherlands. The team is scheduled to leave the country on 25 May.

Bangladesh will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on 14 June before facing Australia women’s team on 17 June, Pakistan on 20 June, India on 25 June and South Africa on 28 June.

Women’s chief selector Sajjad Ahmed said Bangladesh aimed at winning at least three matches in the showcase event.

“Out of the five matches, we hope to win three,” he said after announcing the team in a press conference here today.

“Our focus will be on the Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa matches. We should win those three games.”

Sajjad added that the selectors had to compromise in some areas while finalising the squad. Former Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun is the other member of the women’s selection panel.

Bangladesh entered the tournament in poor form, having lost each of their last five T20I series. They were heavily beaten by Sri Lankan women’s team at home last month. Taj Nehar earned a World Cup spot after Sharmin Sultana was dropped following that series.

The fitness of Captain Nigar Sultana also remains a concern. Although she is not suffering from any major injury, the wicketkeeper-batter has been struggling with recurring minor issues.

“I think there is no other option for her injuries except rest,” Sajjad said.

“It would be better if she rested, but if she keeps playing, the problem may increase again. Either she has to stop playing cricket or continue like this.”

Bangladesh will rely heavily on spin in the English conditions after naming only two specialist pacers in their 15-member squad.

Fast bowlers Marufa Akhtar and Fariha Islam are the only specialist seamers in the squad, while Ritu Moni is considered a pace-bowling backup option.

Sajjad said the team management is considering fielding two pacers if conditions in England assist seam bowling.

“We want to play two pace bowlers if the ball moves more in England conditions. But from what I have seen recently, in England during summer, the ball does not move that much. The wickets have become similar to the subcontinent,” he remarked.

That assessment has influenced Bangladesh’s squad composition and likely playing combination.

“Our plan may remain the same – to play one pacer alongside spinners,” he said. “If the ball moves more, then there is a possibility of playing two seamers. There are enough breaks between matches, so we will have time to recover.”

The Squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous Mou, Taj Nehar.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/bcb-announces-womens-squad-t20-world-cup-1435151