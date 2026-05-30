Liverpool sack head coach Slot after title defence turns into European scramble

Liverpool parted ways with Arne Slot on Saturday after the Dutch manager who won the Premier League title in his first season failed to live up to expectations in a roller-coaster second season where they finished fifth.

Former Feyenoord boss Slot replaced Juergen Klopp in 2024 and the Dutchman impressed ​in his first season as Liverpool won the Premier League title on the back of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah’s 29 goals and ‌18 assists in the league.

However, his second season at Liverpool transformed from a title defence into a desperate scramble for Champions League qualification while they failed to win a domestic cup, marking a dramatic downturn for the defending champions.

Liverpool ended the season in fifth place with 60 points — their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign and 25 points behind champions ​Arsenal — and the club said they had to make the “difficult decision” to part ways with the Dutchman.

‘Change is necessary’

“The contribution Arne has made ​to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly ⁠of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he ​is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.

“This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us ​to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

Liverpool ​said the process to appoint a successor is under way, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to ​sixth in the league as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time.

No trophy despite record spend

Slot was heavily backed in the transfer market last year as ‌Liverpool looked ⁠to build on the league title, spending a record £446 million ($600.27 million) which included a British record 125 million pounds for Alexander Isak on deadline day.

But Liverpool struggled at both ends of the pitch while their once-feared intensity and pressing game — hallmarks of Slot’s debut season triumph — visibly declined.

Isak’s injury problems did not make things easier for the Swedish striker to settle while Florian Wirtz, another expensive attacking recruit at 116 million pounds, did not score his first goal until ​after Christmas. He finished the season ​with five league goals.

Slot’s relationship with ⁠the players also seemed to have broken down when Salah publicly questioned his team selection.

Salah accused the club of ” throwing me under the bus ” while claiming he felt he had been scapegoated for their poor start to the season.

The Egyptian ​forward left the club at the end of the season but not before a parting shot when he ​urged Liverpool to revive “heavy metal” ⁠football and rediscover their attacking identity made famous by Klopp.

The writing was on the wall towards the end of the season when he was routinely booed by frustrated Liverpool fans.

Slot and the squad also had to contend with the death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in a car crash in Spain last year.

“He also helped ⁠guide the ​club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The ​compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person,” the club added.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his ​coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/liverpool-sack-head-coach-slot-after-title-defence-turns-european-scramble-1450776