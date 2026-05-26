Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis leads white ball teams to West Indies

The Daily Star

Sri Lanka’s cricket selectors named Kusal Mendis on Monday as the new captain of both the one-day international and T20 teams for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

Dhananjaya de Silva was retained as Test captain, while Kamindu Mendis was appointed vice-captain across all three formats.

Sri Lanka’s squad leaves for the West Indies on Tuesday, their first tour there in five years. They will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, the cricket board said on Monday.

Selectors included two uncapped players — Pasindu Sooriyabandara, 26, and 29-year-old Isitha Wijesundara — in the 17-member Test squad.

The tour begins with the first ODI on June 3, followed by matches on June 6 and 8 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The first Test will be played from June 25 and the second will start on July 3, both at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The three T20Is will be played between June 11 and 14.

Sri Lanka drew the two-Test series on their previous West Indies tour in 2021, but lost all three ODIs.

Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara and Kasun Rajitha.

ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

T20 squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/sri-lankas-kusal-mendis-leads-white-ball-teams-west-indies-4184731