The Daily Star

Bangladesh lost overnight batter Mushfiqur Rahim early on the final day of the first Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, but continued to build their advantage by stretching the lead beyond 200 runs.

Mushfiqur resumed the day on 16 and added only six more before falling for 22 off 37 balls, an innings featuring four boundaries. Attempting to attack pacer Hasan Ali, Mushfiqur tried to loft a full delivery over the bowler’s head but miscued the shot. The ball caught the outside half of the bat and floated towards mid-off, where Shan Masood completed a simple catch.

Shaheen Afridi then dismissed Litton Das for 11 runs as Bangladesh reached 192 for five after resuming the morning on 152-3.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto continued to anchor the innings and remained unbeaten on 79. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was accompanying him on 2 as Bangladesh pushed their lead to 200 runs in a strong position heading deeper into the final day.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bangladesh-push-lead-past-200-after-mushfiqur-falls-early-4173791