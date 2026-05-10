Pakistan’s debutants leave Bangladesh frustrated in Mirpur

Pakistan seized control of the Mirpur Test on Friday after two debutants, Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, guided the visitors to 179 for 1 at stumps in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413.

After Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets to bowl Bangladesh out earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top order responded strongly on a batting-friendly surface. Azan remained unbeaten on 85 in his maiden Test innings, while Fazal was not out on 37 as the pair added an unbroken 73-run stand for the second wicket.

Bangladesh had resumed the second day on 301 for 4 and were eventually dismissed for 413. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 71 on his 39th birthday, while Abbas finished with a five-wicket haul.

The hosts made a steady start in the morning through Mushfiqur and Litton Das, who safely negotiated the opening hour. Mushfiqur brought up his half-century from 114 deliveries before Litton fell for 33, mistiming a pull shot off Abbas to mid-on.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz briefly counter-attacked with a six off Abbas but was dismissed on the next ball, while Taijul Islam added 17 before being caught behind off the same bowler.

Bangladesh suffered a major setback immediately after lunch when Mushfiqur was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 71 from 179 balls. Abbas later completed his five-for by dismissing Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury.

A late cameo from Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh cross the 400-mark. The pacer struck 28 from 19 balls with three fours and a six, while Nahid Rana survived 23 deliveries as the last-wicket pair added 29 runs.

Pakistan’s reply began positively as openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan attacked Bangladesh’s pace bowlers from the outset. The visitors reached 50 within 10 overs and brought up their century in the 21st over.

Azan recovered well after being struck on the helmet by Nahid’s first delivery and went on to complete his fifty from just 65 balls. Imam contributed 45 before Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped him lbw, ending the opening stand at 106.

Fazal started cautiously but settled in well after breaking his duck with a boundary off Nahid. Bangladesh’s bowlers failed to create sustained pressure for the remainder of the day as the two left-handers comfortably guided Pakistan to stumps without further loss.

Bangladesh’s pace attack struggled throughout the innings. Taskin, returning after a lengthy absence, lacked rhythm, while Nahid conceded heavily despite his pace. Ebadot also failed to trouble the Pakistan batters consistently on a surface that offered little assistance to the bowlers.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/pakistans-debutants-leave-bangladesh-frustrated-mirpur-1434306