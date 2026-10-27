Messi reaches career-high earnings, but Ronaldo retains top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, with Lionel Messi projected to join him within a year. Together, the two icons account for nearly half of the $942 million expected from the world’s 10 highest-paid footballers this season—a slight dip from $945 million in 2025, despite most returning players earning more than they did a year ago.

Note: Estimated earnings for the 2026–27 season, with off-field income estimated annually

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/infograph/numbers/messi-reaches-career-high-earnings-ronaldo-retains-top-spot-1584286